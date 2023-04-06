Local Scene: ‘Rock of Ages’ at Hollister High; Summit for Planet Earth

Hollister High drama club presents ‘Rock of Ages’

The Hollister High School Drama Department will present “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” on stage for five nights and one matinee in April.

Shows are scheduled at Hollister High School auditorium, 1220 Monterey Street, at 7pm April 12, 22, 27, 28 and 29; with an additional show at 1pm April 22.

“Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” is based on the popular Broadway musical “Rock of Ages” written by Chris D’Arienzo.

Tickets to the local production cost $11 for adults; $10 for students with ID and seniors; and $9 for children age 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/CA19923, or at the door.

Summit for Planet Earth is April 29

From barn owls and bearded dragons to California kingsnakes and turkey vultures, the 17th annual Summit for the Planet Earth at Mount Madonna School offers the opportunity to get up close and hands-on with wildlife. Children and adults alike can enjoy the many birds, reptiles and amphibians shared by the Bay Area Herpetological Society (BAHS) and Wildlife Education Rehabilitation Center (WERC), two participants in this community eco-festival.

Everyone is invited to the free Summit for the Planet on Saturday, April 29 from 9am-1pm at Mount Madonna School, 492 Summit Road. The public event begins with a 5K family hike through the redwoods, and features an eco-carnival, face painting, live wildlife and reptile area, a “trash fashion” show, model solar car races, activities, live music and food.

Hike registration begins at 9am; the hike starts at 10am, with the eco-carnival opening at 11am, followed by music, the Trash Fashion show and learning expo, says a press release from Mount Madonna School. The event concludes at 1pm.

With its unique spotlight on environmental education, the Summit for the Planet festival has grown to some 500 people of all ages, from south Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

“Summit for the Planet is a celebration of Earth Day,” said Head of School Ann Goewert, “and honors our school’s rich tradition of teaching environmental stewardship and raising environmentally aware children.”

International artist Simon Silva comes to Gavilan

Renowned international artist, speaker and author Simon Silva will return to Gavilan College this Spring semester, to provide lectures and workshops at both the Gilroy Campus and Hollister Site on April 20, and an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus on April 21.

Hosted by Gavilan’s El Centro, Silva will provide the following lecture, “Nurturing Sustainable Success Through the Arts,” at the Gilroy Campus, Library Room at noon; and at the Hollister Site at 5:30pm on April 20.

Following his hour-long lecture, a hands-on workshop for 30 attendees will be provided by Silva at each of the locations. There is no need to register for the workshop, and it is open to all.

The next day, April 21, the Gavilan Educational Foundation will host a “Simon Silva Gallery Reception,” where more than 20 of his latest art pieces will be displayed.

“It feels great to return to Gavilan College,” Silva said. “I first came here 15 years ago and always felt at home with this community, one that is very similar to the one I grew up in.”

The VIP portion of the reception will start at 4:30pm at the Gilroy campus Library Gallery space. The general reception starts at 6pm, where Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila will hold a fireside chat with Silva for 30 minutes.

The general reception at 6pm is free for students with proof of current high school or college identification, and $20 for everyone else.

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend must register at bit.ly/42FhoP5.

“We are very fortunate that such an accomplished artist and creative innovator will be spending two days at our college and with our South County communities,” Avila said. “I am excited our Gavilan College Educational Foundation is hosting his art exhibit, one which is representative of our times and will be truly inspirational for our entire community, especially our students.”

Easter festivities

Gateway Hollister Church will host a free Easter egg hunt and family-friendly festivities at Cerra Vista Elementary School on April 8. The event starts at 12pm and goes to 3pm, and is free for everyone in the Hollister community.

Festivities include not only an egg hunt, but also food trucks, a video gaming truck, lawn games, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, face painting and bounce houses.

Cerra Vista Elementary School is located at 2151 Cerra Vista Drive in Hollister.