August 24, 2023
Longtime Oriana Chorale singers Court Nichols (first row, from right), David Baumgartner and Lauri Venturini rehearse with the community choir Dec. 5 at Christ Fellowship Church. Photo: Michael Moore
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: San Benito Oriana Chorale searches for singers

By: Staff Report
Chorale searching for singers

The San Benito Oriana Chorale is searching for singers for its fall season.

All voices are welcome, and no auditions are required.

Rehearsals begin Aug. 28, and are held at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito St. in Hollister, on Mondays from 7-9pm.

For information, call 831.801.7131.

Spartan Race returns to Paicines

Thousands of people are expected to descend into San Benito County on their way to Paicines Ranch for the Spartan Race on Aug. 26-27.

The race, open to participants and spectators, features a variety of obstacles among a series of courses, referred to as the Sprint 5K, Super 10K and Beast 21K.

The ranch, located at 13388 Airline Highway in Paicines, previously hosted the event in 2022.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4k92wn9b.

Planning and Saving for College

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host a financial education workshop on “Planning and Saving for College” on Sept. 27 at the Epicenter conference room, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister. Two sessions will take place, 11:30am-1pm and 5:30-7pm. 

Learn who can fund a 529 account and who benefits, and learn about the impact a 529 account can have on financial aid and scholarships. 

The workshop will be presented by Robert Gustavis II, Divisional VP of Edward Jones, with special co-host Alexis Winder, Financial Advisor, according to a press release from the Community Foundation. 

Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 20 at 831.630.1924 or [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
