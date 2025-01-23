Sing in the San Benito Oriana Chorale

The San Benito Oriana Chorale community choir will begin rehearsals on Jan. 27 for the 2025 Spring Season.

Rehearsals will be held at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister from 6:45-9pm each Monday evening in preparation for the concerts in May.

The San Benito Oriana Chorale’s concerts this season will feature show tunes and promise to be lighthearted and fun.

If you love to sing, come to rehearsal and give it a try. There are no auditions required to join the chorale.

For more information, email sb*************@gm***.com.

Recycle Christmas trees

San Benito County Recology customers can recycle their Christmas tree at the curb, free of charge. Trees should be cut into sections no greater than three feet and set out for collection the night before—or no later than 6am—on your normal service day, says a press release from the county.

Collection of Christmas trees at the curb will occur until Jan. 31. Customers are asked to remove all decorations and stands. Flocked trees are not accepted.

For questions regarding Christmas tree recycling in San Benito County, call Recology Customer Service at 831.604.1715 or email Cu****************@Re******.com.

Scholarships available for medical studies

Applications for the 2025 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available.

Each year, the Auxiliary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a medical or medically oriented career, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the scholarship committee.

Auxiliary members put in thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop and the hospital gift shop, and organizing fundraisers in order to fund scholarships and purchase equipment for HHMH and their Skilled Nursing Facilities, says the press release.

Eligibility requirements for a scholarship include: must be a high school graduate or equivalent; be resident of San Benito County for at least one year; and be currently enrolled in college. The application deadline is April 1.

To apply for a scholarship and to see a complete list of eligibility rules, visit the hospital’s website at hazelhawkins.com, on the home page under “Latest Updates.” Or contact Frankie Gallagher in the HHMH Public Relations office at 831.636.2644.

Weekly bike ride

Join others at 8am every Saturday, for a 22-mile bike ride. Meet at Off the Chain bike shop, 101 McCray St., #101, Hollister. They ride out Santa Ana Road to Tres Pinos, drop down onto Southside Road, and back to the shop. Moderate to fast pace. They do regroup. Details: lu********@at*.net, 831.636.0802 or www.offthechainbikes.com.

Daughters meet

The Daughters of the American Revolution, with members from Hollister, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista and Morgan Hill, meet at 10am the second Saturday of each month (September through May).

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Contact them to find out if there is a revolutionary ancestor in your family.

Visit their website at https://gilroy.californiadar.org. For more information contact re****@gi****.org.