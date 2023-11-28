good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Local News

Mother, child severely injured while crossing street in Hollister

Pedestrians were hit by sedan just south of downtown, police say

By: Staff Report
A mother and her child are severely injured after they were hit by a vehicle just south of downtown Hollister Monday morning, according to police. 

The collision occurred just before 7:30am Nov. 27 at the intersection of San Benito and Haydon streets, Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland said. A sedan that was traveling southbound on San Benito Street collided with a woman and child who were crossing the street, Leland said. 

The woman and child “suffered severe and major injuries,” Leland said. They were flown by a CALSTAR helicopter to a regional trauma center. 

The helicopter had landed in the parking lot of nearby Hollister High School’s Andy Hardin Stadium to pick up the collision victims. 

Hollister Police traffic investigators have initially determined that the vehicle was not speeding at the time of the accident, Leland said. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
