good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 8, 2023
Article Search
Sandbags and materials are available for San Benito County residents at the City of Hollister public works yard on South Street (pictured) and other locations in the county. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Much more rain ahead, again, in weather forecasts

Sandbag supplies available at locations throughout San Benito County

By: Michael Moore
12
0

The rain-weary Central Coast and Bay Area are being asked, again, to prepare for another round of soaking storms this week, as another atmospheric river system is expected to drench the region. 

According to the National Weather Service, the atmospheric river is forecast to make landfall early Thursday, March 9. 

“Initially, light rain will develop along the coast generally after sunrise as a warm front moves over the region ahead,” reads a March 7 post on the National Weather Service website. “By the afternoon and early (Thursday) evening, precipitation will increase in coverage and intensity as the (atmospheric river) takes aim at the central California coast. Instability will also increase during this time, resulting in a 15-30% probability of thunderstorms. 

“Additionally, southerly winds will increase ahead of and along the main boundary with wind gusts of 40-50 mph across most lower elevations with 50-60 mph possible near the coast and in the coastal ranges, peaks and favored coastal gaps,” the NWS site continues. “Moderate to at times heavy rainfall will continue through Thursday night and into Friday morning as moist zonal flow advects moisture inland across the entire region.”

The rainfall will likely be heavily concentrated in the coastal ranges and North Bay mountains, which could see from 3 to 6 inches of rainfall during the atmospheric river, according to the NWS. Up to 8 inches of rain could fall in the Santa Cruz Mountains during the March 9-10 period. 

Rainfall amounts could add up to between 2-4 inches in the inland hills, with valley floors and urban areas picking up between 1-3 inches of rain, according to the NWS. 

The NWS cautions that wind gusts could result in downed trees and broken limbs, electricity outages and blocked roadways. Local flooding is likely in some areas, and “(rapid) rises on creeks and streams are also expected through late week with rises of the mainstem rivers…also expected,” says the NWS website. 

Mudslides are also a potential safety threat due to the incoming storm, according to the NWS. 

Rainfall is expected to persist through Saturday and Sunday, yet at a much lighter volume. 

Residents and property owners in San Benito County can prepare for the expected downpour by stocking up on sandbags at public locations. Piles of sand and burlap bags are available for locals to help themselves at the following locations: Hollister Airport, 60 Airport Drive; Hollister Fire Station 2, 1000 Union Road; Hollister Public Works Yard, 1321 South Street; County Yard, 3220 Southside Road; San Juan Bautista City Yard, Jefferson and First streets in San Juan Bautista; and Aromas Tri-County Fire Protection District, 492 Carpenteria Road in Aromas. 

Supplies at these locations will be available on a first come, first served basis. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Hospital withdraws from committee meetings

Staff Report -
In a recent letter from the San Benito Intergovernmental...
Letters

Letters: Betting on hospital’s survival

submitted -
Concerning our beloved hospital, the feeling is like the...
High School Sports

Hollister High girls soccer caps off historic season with CIF NorCal title

Emanuel Lee -
Once the Hollister High girls soccer team got going,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,096FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hospital withdraws from committee meetings

Letters: Betting on hospital’s survival