July 20, 2023
The 36th Hollister Street Festival featured several classic vehicles including these Chevrolet Impala cars that were parked on San Benito Street in downtown Hollister on July 15. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister Downtown Association
Nearly 300 classics featured in downtown show

36th annual Street Festival and Car Show draws crowds July 15

By: Staff Report
The Hollister Downtown Association hosted the 36th annual Street Festival and Car Show on July 15, registering 276 vehicles and bringing crowds of excited car enthusiasts to San Benito Street. 

“This year we remember and honor our beloved North Stage Entertainment Manager, Dennis Osorio, who managed the entertainers at Fourth and San Benito for more than 20 years,” says a press release from the Downtown Association. “We also honor local car aficionado, Dave Grimsley, with The Grimsley Award-Car Club with Most Participation. Dave has participated in many of our shows and has at one time brought 39 cars from his treasured collection to the Street Festival.”

In the July 17 press release, the Downtown Association also listed the winners of the 36th annual Car Show. 

The 2023 Best of Show winner is Entry #249, a 1936 Dark Blue Ford Roadster owned by Mike  Renteria of Morgan Hill. 

The Renteria family shows off a pair of Best of Show trophies they won at the 36th Hollister Street Festival and Car Show in downtown Hollister on July 15. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister Downtown Association

Other winners include:

Longest Distance Traveled: 1941 Red Ford Coupe owned by Tim Gorshe of Moyle Springs, Idaho—1,200 miles away. 

People’s Choice: 1964 Taupe Chevy C10 Suburban owned by Richard Westphal, of Hollister.  

Best Mustang, John Marfia Jr. Memorial: 1965 Blue Ford Fastback Mustang owned by Daniel Lemon, of Hollister. 

Best Paint: 1939 Red Chevy Chevelle owned by Henry Quistian Sr., of Gilroy. 

Best Corvette: 959 Black Chevy Corvette owned by Judie Lyons, of Hollister.

Best Interior: 1953 Tangerine Chevy 210 Deluxe owned by David Serrano, of Royal Oaks. 

Best Original: 1976 White Pontiac Formula 400 owned by Jamie Furr, of  Hollister.

Best San Benito County-The Dennis Osorio Award: 1948 Green Buick Streamliner owned by Joe Esquivel, of Hollister. 

Car Club with Most Participation-The Grimsley Award: Central Coast Muscle Cars & Classics. 

Best 1930s or older: 1932 Black Ford 3-Window owned by Dave Grimsley, of Hollister. 

Best 1940s: 1949 Black Ford Shoebox owned by Lee Osborne, of Hollister. 

Best 1950s: 1959 Black Chevy Corvette owned by Judie Lyons, of Hollister. 

Best Classic: 1955 Black Ford Thunderbird owned by Patrick Dike, of Hollister. 

Best Late Model: 1996 Black Chevy Impala owned by Brad Stone, of Gustine. 

Best Muscle: 1970 Silver Chevy El Camino owned by Rita Dias, of Hollister. 

Best Truck: 1956 Silver Ford F-100 owned by Jeremy Flautt, of Los Gatos. 

Best Custom-Modified: 1949 Green and White Ford Coupe owned by Clifford Frye, of Hollister. 

Best Low Rider: 1962 Yellow Chevy Impala owned by Elizabeth Villalobos, of San Jose. 

Best Rat Rod: 1936 Rust Chevy Pickup owned by Michael Maisonneuve, of Hollister. 

Best Motorcycle: 1975 Copper Honda Super Cooper owned by Keith Young, of Brookdale. 

Best Import: 1991 Grey Mazda RX-7 owned by Scott Rudy, of Hollister 

Best Mopar: 1971 Yellow Dodge Charger owned by Roy Flores, of Salinas. 

Best Impala: 1964 Champagne Chevy Impala owned by Eliceo Sandoval, of Hollister. 

Best Volkswagen: 1952 Green Volkswagen Deluxe Sedan owned by Randy Maskell, of Burbank. 

The 36th Hollister Street Festival and Car Show took over San Benito Street in downtown Hollister July 15. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister Downtown Association
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
