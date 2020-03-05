For most people, unintentionally breaking a dish results in one of two emotions: sadness, if it was a valuable plate handed down through the generations, or apathy, if the dish was a mass-produced object that would have eventually found its way in the trash.

But SanDee Adams sees opportunity in the accident.

The Aromas mosaic artist uses recycled and found objects in her mosaic work, among other things. And yes, broken dishes are a big part of that.

“I love dishes,” she said. “You can only have so many dishes in your kitchen cupboard. If you have a broken piece, you can reuse it. I have a lot of people that give me dishes that they break, and I make pieces specifically for them.”

Adams will join 33 other artists who will open their doors to the public during the San Benito County Open Studios Art Tour, which runs April 18-19, from 10am to 4pm both days. The Open Studios Preview Exhibition will be on display at the ARTspace ANNEX, 217 Fifth St. in Hollister, from March 6 to April 4. A kickoff party will also be held there on March 20 from 6:30-8:30pm.

The Open Studios, organized by the San Benito County Arts Council, is also made possible by the California Arts Council, Aromas Hills Artisans, Sally Street Studios, Jane Rekedal Pottery, Gayle Sleznick and Vertigo Coffee Roasters.

Arts Council Executive Director Jennifer Laine said the tour is welcoming a number of first-time participants this year, including muralist David Gutierrez and teaching artist Victoria Murray.

The 34 artists will showcase works in painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry and more throughout Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Aromas.

Laine said she has seen the tour grow in the decade she has been with the Arts Council. In 2010, the tour had 20 artists participating, and last year it hit a record number of 50.

This year’s 34 is about the average number of participants, as Laine said many of the artists participate every other year because of the amount of time it takes to get their studios prepped for visitors.

The tour sees a mix of people attending from San Benito County as well as from neighboring counties. Laine said visitors on the tour will also check out local establishments while they are in the county.

“Not only is it a great way to showcase the talent and diversity we have here in the county, but it is a great event to support tourism in our community as well,” she said.

Adams, who is a member of the Aromas Hills Artisans, will be welcoming eight other Aromas artists into her Carpenteria Road studio to show their work during the tour. With Aromas artists spanning a large geographic area, concentrating them in one space makes it more convenient for visitors, she noted.

Her neighbor will also host four artists.

“I invite as many as I can to my studio to share,” Adams said. “That has been so much fun.”



For information on the Open Studios Art Tour and a map of artists, visit sanbenitoarts.org/open-studios.