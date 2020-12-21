Coercion or bullying?

It seems very convenient to issue a new wide ranging Stay At Home order one month before the new Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to be rolled out. Lock everyone in their homes, deny them Christmas celebrations and traditions, and keep them there until you offer them a vaccine with the promise that, if they take it, we can all get back to life as normal.

Hmm… is this new order just a form of coercion? Or bullying? I could easily believe both.

Alana Dimmick

Hollister

Read the Constitution

Every elected official, every military person, first responder, even when I got my first teaching job I had to sign the oath of allegiance stating you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.

I recently took a “Constitution Alive” course and it was clear to me that many of the 30 or so freedoms and rights we are guaranteed by either the Declaration of Independence or the Bill of Rights are being threatened by our governments—local, state and federal—using Covid-19 as a cover. In this class, the teachers state that 95 percent of all Americans can’t state the five freedoms listed in the first amendment. Can you?

I encourage you to take 30 minutes and read the declaration of independence and the Constitution so you can see for yourself what is actually in it, and sometimes more importantly what is NOT!

Maybe the single most important thing is something from the Declaration which states, “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these

ends, it is the Right of the people to alter or to abolish it,…” Powerful words, and we should really look to see if the government is protecting or stealing our rights.

I don’t know about you, but I never consented to any of the draconian measures our governor, county health department, school board members or other elected and non-elected officials have implemented, and again I will say ALL SUFFERING IS EQUAL.

Our biggest threat may not be foreign but domestic.

Randy Logue

Hollister