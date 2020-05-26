For the first time in Hollister’s history, the city’s police department deployed an all-female team on a single patrol shift on May 15.

The four female officers who took on the May 15 day shift collectively have a lengthy history at Hollister Police Department. Senior Patrol Officer Theresa Aguilera has worked at Hollister PD for 13 years; School Resource Officer Staci Esqueda, previously a detective, has been with the local department for 12 years; Officer Melissa Castro, a San Benito High graduate, has worked for Hollister PD for about 2.5 years; and Sgt. Rosie Betanio has been employed with Hollister Police for 19 years.

Esqueda and Betanio are also currently working on their master’s degrees, according to Interim Police Chief Carlos Reynoso.

The all-female patrol shift May 15 was “not by design, but rather by coincidence,” reads a May 22 social media post by Hollister Police.

“Hollister has a long and proud tradition of women in policing,” reads the social media post. “Jeanie Tyler and Eva Quinones both spent decades working for the police department. Many others have come as well. We have always been so proud to work alongside these amazing women.”

The local department recognized Alice Wells, who was the first female police officer in the U.S. She was sworn in as an officer for the City of Los Angeles in 1910.

“Like Alice, these Hollister Police employees are some of the finest examples of police professionals and we consider it our honor to work alongside them,” reads the social media post.