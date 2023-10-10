good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 11, 2023
pacific gas and electric pg&e helicopter patrol map
This map shows the area Pacific Gas & Electric helicopters will patrol for dead or dying trees. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

PG&E helicopters patrol for trees that pose wildfire risk

By: Staff Report
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is conducting aerial patrols in areas of Santa Clara, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. 

Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees that could pose a wildfire risk. 

Patrols, which began Monday, will occur along several electric distribution lines located in the vicinity of Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Martin and Watsonville.

Depending on the weather conditions, foresters will fly from the San Martin Airport to the distribution lines and back for refueling. Flights may be as low as 300 feet and could be between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Notifications have been sent to customers in the area. 

Flights are expected to conclude by end of day on Thursday; however, weather delays may push flights to additional days. 

Helicopters may reach higher elevations in areas where livestock are present. If determined necessary by a spotter from the helicopters, PG&E will send ground crews to conduct further inspections. 

PG&E is using helicopters to inspect the trees along distribution lines within High Fire-Threat Districts, as outlined by the California Public Utilities Commission, across Northern and Central California through the end of the year.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

