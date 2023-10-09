good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 11, 2023
Article Search
San Benito County Integrated Waste Management
CommunityFeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

County increases fines for illegal dumping

New penalties up to $10,000 per offense

By: Staff Report
19
0

San Benito County has drastically increased fines in an effort to combat the scourge of illegal dumping on roadsides, public property and other unauthorized locations. 

The new fines, which became effective Sept. 21, are $2,500 for the first offense (previously $100), $5,000 for the second offense (previously $200) and $10,000 for the third offense (previously $300), according to county staff. 

The board of supervisors adopted the increased fines at the Aug. 22 meeting. 

Illegal dumping that occurs throughout the county brings concerns about public health and safety, environmental quality and the well-being of residents and wildlife, county staff said in a press release. 

“This is all about preserving the beauty of our county,” Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki said. “The goal is to send a strong message that we are no longer going to put up with illegal dumping. We are a beautiful community, and we need to take pride in that; we cannot allow this to happen anymore. Fine increases are just one step toward solving this problem, and I have confidence our county team will follow through on multiple approaches to reduce these behaviors.”

Additional anti-dumping measures ready to be implemented by the county include signage, cameras, fencing and increased enforcement, as well as educational outreach. The increase in fines, in addition to these measures, aims to act as a deterrent to illegal dumping. 

“(Illegal dumping) is a very important mission of this board, and we want to address it as a community and as a team,” Supervisor Angela Curro said. 

The county’s Integrated Waste Management staff is working with other county departments and contractors to implement best enforcement practices, improve the county’s response time to illegal dumping incidents and increase education and outreach on free disposal and recycling programs, says the press release. 

Another way residents can help reduce or prevent illegal dumping is to take advantage of free recycling programs offered by San Benito County. Residents can recycle their old mattresses and other bulky items at the John Smith Road Landfill. 

To learn more about the local free disposal events and services, call IWM at 831.636.4110, or email [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Hollister High named to AP Honor Roll

Hollister High School was recently notified by the College...
High School Sports

Haybalers girls tennis stacking up victories in Mission Division play

At the halfway point of the league’s double round-robin,...
News

PG&E helicopters patrol for trees that pose wildfire risk

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is conducting aerial...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
279FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Hollister High School

Hollister High named to AP Honor Roll

Haybalers girls tennis stacking up victories in Mission Division play