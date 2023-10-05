good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 5, 2023
Letter: Expand for locals only

By: Jane Dabo Cruz
I would very much appreciate knowing why the San Benito County Board of Supervisors is in favor of accepting OUT OF COUNTY trash and why the Hollister City Council is in favor of allowing OUT OF CITY sewage. 

I’m fairly certain if either or both bodies were to seek the opinion of constituents in this regard, the majority of constituents would be totally opposed to allowing OUT OF COUNTY trash deliveries to the county dump and accepting OUT OF CITY sewage at Hollister’s wastewater treatment plant. 

At the truly alarming rate of development in the city and county, we will more than likely need any expansion of the facilities for our own purposes.

Jane Dabo Cruz

Hollister

