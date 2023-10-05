Local Scene: Pumpkin giveaway, Harvest Festival, Bell’s Station at Coe Park

Newsom appoints Butler to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a woman to fill the seat of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died Sept. 29.

Laphonza Butler will replace Feinstein, the Governor’s Office confirmed Oct. 1.

Butler is currently president of Emily’s List, a political action committee that works to elect Democratic women and supports abortion rights.

According to Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, Butler will be California’s first openly LGBTQ senator.

Pumpkin giveaway event set in Hollister

Gonzalez and Jones Law is hosting a community event on Oct. 7 to give away pumpkins to families in need in Hollister.

The event will be held at 905 San Benito St. in Hollister from 1-4pm.

All families who are in need of pumpkins and cannot afford the expense for their children during the month of October are encouraged to attend.

Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

The San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival—featuring a variety of live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors—will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 14 in historic downtown San Juan Bautista.

The event includes an array of activities for the entire family and celebrates the community of San Juan Bautista.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvcvepp9.

Bell’s Station gate to open for limited time at Coe Park

​​For one weekend, Henry W. Coe State Park will open the gate at Bell’s Station on Highway 152 east of Gilroy and allow attendees to drive along Kaiser-Aetna Road to the Dowdy Visitor Center.

This rare event allows for backpacking, bikepacking, horseback riding, general day use hiking or mountain biking.

The Bell Station entrance gate will be open from Oct. 13-15 during the hours of 8am to 8pm.

Shaded tables at Dowdy have views of the expanse of the park, including Tie Down Peak. Bura Bura Peak is a short hike away, with 360-degree views of the park and surrounding areas.

Fees will be waived if visitors fill out a survey at the event.

For information, visit coepark.net/dowdy-ranch-open.

​​Arts Council hosting watercolor workshop

Registration is now open for the Adult Watercolor Workshop hosted by the San Benito County Arts Council and presented by Hollister artist Karen Percival.

This single-session workshop will take place on Oct. 14 from 1-4pm at the Arts Council’s Art Depot located at the historic train depot in downtown Hollister.

In this workshop, participants will learn the basics of watercolor technique and paint their own original piece of art. Registration is $45 per person, and all materials will be provided.

For online registration, visit tinyurl.com/3pjbwejt.

Adult Art Workshops are presented by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of its Community Art Education Program and are made possible with the support of the California Arts Council, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, United Way and Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

For information on other Arts Council programs, visit sanbenitoarts.org or email [email protected].