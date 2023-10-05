good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
86.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 5, 2023
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsSchoolsCommunityFeatured

Local Scene: Pumpkin giveaway, Harvest Festival, Bell’s Station at Coe Park

Gonzalez and Jones Law is hosting a community event on Oct. 7

By: Staff Report
10
0

Newsom appoints Butler to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a woman to fill the seat of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died Sept. 29.

Laphonza Butler will replace Feinstein, the Governor’s Office confirmed Oct. 1. 

Butler is currently president of Emily’s List, a political action committee that works to elect Democratic women and supports abortion rights.

According to Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, Butler will be California’s first openly LGBTQ senator. 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Pumpkin giveaway event set in Hollister

Gonzalez and Jones Law is hosting a community event on Oct. 7 to give away pumpkins to families in need in Hollister.

The event will be held at 905 San Benito St. in Hollister from 1-4pm.

All families who are in need of pumpkins and cannot afford the expense for their children during the month of October are encouraged to attend.

Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

The San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival—featuring a variety of live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors—will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 14 in historic downtown San Juan Bautista. 

The event includes an array of activities for the entire family and celebrates the community of San Juan Bautista. 

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvcvepp9

Bell’s Station gate to open for limited time at Coe Park

​​For one weekend, Henry W. Coe State Park will open the gate at Bell’s Station on Highway 152 east of Gilroy and allow attendees to drive along Kaiser-Aetna Road to the Dowdy Visitor Center. 

This rare event allows for backpacking, bikepacking, horseback riding, general day use hiking or mountain biking. 

The Bell Station entrance gate will be open from Oct. 13-15 during the hours of 8am to 8pm. 

Shaded tables at Dowdy have views of the expanse of the park, including Tie Down Peak. Bura Bura Peak is a short hike away, with 360-degree views of the park and surrounding areas. 

Fees will be waived if visitors fill out a survey at the event. 

For information, visit coepark.net/dowdy-ranch-open.

​​Arts Council hosting watercolor workshop

Registration is now open for the Adult Watercolor Workshop hosted by the San Benito County Arts Council and presented by Hollister artist Karen Percival. 

This single-session workshop will take place on Oct. 14 from 1-4pm at the Arts Council’s Art Depot located at the historic train depot in downtown Hollister.

In this workshop, participants will learn the basics of watercolor technique and paint their own original piece of art. Registration is $45 per person, and all materials will be provided.

For online registration, visit tinyurl.com/3pjbwejt.

Adult Art Workshops are presented by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of its Community Art Education Program and are made possible with the support of the California Arts Council, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, United Way and Monterey Peninsula Foundation.  

For information on other Arts Council programs, visit sanbenitoarts.org or email [email protected].

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Expand for locals only

I would very much appreciate knowing why the San...
Community

Letter: Integrity on the line at Hazel Hawkins

The views expressed in this piece are solely my...
Community

Letter: Health insurance vs. healthcare

Re: Nurses point to “red flags” about potential buyer I...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
278FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Expand for locals only

Letter: Integrity on the line at Hazel Hawkins