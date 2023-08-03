PHOTOS: Volkswagen takeover in San Juan Bautista

Erik Chalhoub
Attendees of the NorCal DubAffair check out a 1963 Volkswagen Baja Bug on July 29 in San Juan Bautista. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

San Juan Bautista was overtaken by beetles, rabbits and many other things on July 29. No, not the furry or crawling ones—these were the Volkswagen kind. The NorCal DubAffair lined Third Street and side streets in San Juan Bautista, featuring more than 200 vintage and custom Volkswagen vehicles, live music, vendors and more. The festivities began the day before with a cruise from Gilroy into downtown Hollister. The event, organized by Ray Diaz of Gilroy, made its debut in 2019 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

