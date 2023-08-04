Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years

In the five decades since the Gavilan College football team won the national championship in 1973, Coach Bob Garcia has helped organize three reunions with the players, coaches and everyone else involved in the historic run.

Now, Garcia is heading up a reunion for the big five-oh.

The 50th reunion of the Rams’ championship run will be celebrated over the Sept. 8-10 weekend, and Garcia is hoping to get the word out to let the former players and everyone involved in the program know about the festivities.

The reunion starts off Sept. 8 with a dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant in downtown Gilroy. Guest speakers expected to attend include Garcia’s son Jeff, a Gilroy native who enjoyed a lengthy career in the National Football League, and Rhett Hall of Morgan Hill, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, among others.

On Sept. 9, the 1973 team will be introduced during Gavilan’s football game against De Anza College.

To wrap up the weekend, Garcia is hosting a barbecue at his house on Sept. 10.

“It was a great group of guys,” Garcia said, reflecting on the team that went undefeated despite trailing many of their games at halftime. “The community was unbelievable. They turned out and supported the program.”

Tickets for the Sept. 8 dinner are $30, and must be purchased by Aug. 15. For information, call Garcia at 408.843.8826.