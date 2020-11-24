The San Benito County Arts Council will present the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner Benefit for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 11.

The event will consist of a family style, pick-up dinner prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café.

The winter themed dinner features locally-sourced, organic food and produce and will be available for pick-up at the Farmhouse Café, 615-D San Benito St. in downtown Hollister, from 3-6pm on Dec. 11. A vegan option is available.

The Art of Eating is part of the Arts Council’s end-of-year Art of Giving campaign raising funds in support of their local Arts in Education Programs. Other Art of Giving events include the virtual Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway Fundraiser, Nov. 28-Dec. 13, and #GivingTuesday, Dec. 1.

All proceeds from these events will be used to purchase arts supplies and musical instruments for distribution to students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Aromas schools.

Dinner tickets are limited and are $50/dinner for two or $100/dinner for four. Wine is available and can be purchased separately. Ticket sales end Dec. 4 and must be purchased prior to the event. For tickets and a menu, visit www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com.