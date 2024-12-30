Police arrested a man in Hollister who was reportedly pointing a gun at people and waving the weapon toward passing traffic, authorities said.

About 2pm Dec. 23, Hollister Police officers responded to the 100 block of Sally Street on reports that a male was sitting in front of a home and had brandished a handgun at a person who was passing by, the police department said.

Officers received further information that the suspect had been seen also pointing a small black handgun at people as they drove by the residence, police said. Additional reports said the man threatened people as he pointed the gun at them.

The male suspect was described as Hispanic, about age 19-20, wearing a red hat and burgundy shirt, police said. An officer responded to the area and deployed the Hollister PD’s aerial drone, allowing police to observe the suspect from a safe distance and determine if he was armed.

While the drone was in the air, local police requested assistance from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office to create a perimeter around the home and surrounding areas, Hollister Police said.

The initial responding officer was able to see the suspect, later identified as Angel Rodriguez-Pereda, 23, who appeared to be agitated, waving his arms around and speaking to himself, police said.

The officer watched on the drone camera as Rodriguez-Pereda walked from the home’s front porch to the backyard of the property. Police said the man was seen holding a small black object in his hand.

Officers kept the drone at a distance to avoid the suspect observing the surveillance effort, and could not determine if the object in the man’s hand was a firearm, police said.

As police at the scene devised a plan to “tactically contact the man,” the drone observed the man leaving the home on foot and walking north on Sally Street, authorities said. Officers deployed their patrol rifles, less lethal beanbag launcher, pepper ball launcher and ballistic shields as they made contact with Rodriguez-Pereda.

The suspect was commanded to get to the ground with his arms to his sides. However, police said Rodriguez-Pereda reached toward his waistband. He ultimately complied and was detained by officers on the scene.

Police searched Rodriguez-Pereda’s waistband where he had been reaching, and found a Smith & Wesson revolver, authorities said. He was arrested without further incident and booked at the county jail on suspicion of charges that include brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

“We are grateful this incident was concluded with no injuries,” Hollister Police Department said in a statement. “We want to thank those individuals who called the police to report this dangerous situation as well as San Benito County Sheriff Sergeant Turpin and his team, our Patrol Team, Drone Team and Detectives for their quick response and assistance.”