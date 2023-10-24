good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 27, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsCrimeLocal News

Police investigate deadly shooting in Hollister 

Victim died with multiple gunshot wounds in Oct. 23 incident, authorities said

By: Staff Report
Hollister Police are investigating the shooting and homicide of an adult male that occurred late Monday night, and authorities are asking any potential witnesses to come forward. 

About 11:44pm Oct. 23, officers responded to the 1000 block of Monterey Street on a report of a shooting victim, Hollister Police said in a press release. When police arrived, they found an adult male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man was not conscious and not breathing.

Officers and paramedics from the Hollister Fire Department attempted to resuscitate the victim, but he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

The police department’s investigations bureau was notified and responded to the scene to investigate, and determined the death was a homicide. Authorities have not released any other information about the victim, including his identity. 

According to witness statements, around the time of the shooting several male subjects fled the area, police said. 

Anyone who saw anything related to the incident, or who lives in the area and thinks they might have useful footage from their home security cameras, can call the Hollister Police Department. 

Those with information are asked to call 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward. 

A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
