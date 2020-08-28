Hollister Police are seeking information about a kitten found with severe burns covering its face and body. Police think the kitten was a victim of animal abuse.

About 11am Aug. 20, a concerned citizen found an emaciated kitten with burns throughout its body roaming in the area of Fallon Road, police said in an Aug. 28 press release. The animal was turned over to Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

An examination of the kitten confirmed that the burns resulted in injuries to the animal’s paw pads, skin and eyes that would require extensive medical treatment. The cat is currently recovering and responding well to treatment at the Hollister Animal Shelter.

Hollister Animal Care and Services is conducting an investigation to determine how the kitten was hurt, police. Intentionally inflicting injury or causing pain or suffering to an animal can be charged as a felony crime. A conviction for felony animal abuse is punishable in state prison for up to three years.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Animal Control Officer Bautista at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services at (831) 636-4320. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.