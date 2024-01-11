Hollister Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store Jan. 4, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The robbery took place the morning of Jan. 4 at the 7-Eleven store on San Benito Street. A single suspect, wearing a mask, entered the store and brandished a handgun while demanding items from a store employee, Hollister Police Department said in a Jan. 4 Facebook post.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a black North Face hooded jacket and a red mask, police said. The Facebook post included photos of the suspect from the store’s surveillance camera system.

Police did not say what or how much money the suspect might have stolen from the store.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4331.