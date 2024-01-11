A person was shot and killed Jan. 10 at the Migrant Housing Center south of Hollister, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not identified or arrested any suspects in relation to the homicide, Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a press release. The male victim has not yet been identified, as authorities are still working on confirming their identity and notifying their family members.

Sheriff’s deputies about 6:56pm Jan. 10 responded to reports of a person shot at the Hollister Migrant Center, 3239 Southside Road, Taylor said. When deputies arrived they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel provided medical aid, CPR and other life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the press release says. No suspects have been identified or apprehended, and investigators are not releasing any additional details.

The death is the first homicide in San Benito County in 2024.

The sheriff’s press release noted that victims of the recent Line Street fire in Hollister—who were temporarily staying at the migrant center—were not harmed during the incident.

The county’s Behavioral Health Department has services available for any people who have been affected by the incident. Behavioral Health can be contacted by calling the 24-hour crisis hotline at 888.636.4020.

Anyone with information about the Jan. 10 shooting death can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4084. Information can also be provided by texting TIP SBCSO to 888777.