Police are looking for a woman who stole a customer’s wallet at Safeway, then used the victim’s credit cards to purchase $5,000 worth of items at another store in Hollister, authorities said.

Hollister Police released a surveillance photo of the female suspect as she was leaving Safeway July 13. A “co-conspirator” allegedly distracted a victim inside the store while the suspect in the photo stole the woman’s wallet, police said.

The suspect then went to Target and charged about $5,000 to the victim’s stolen credit cards, police said.

The suspect is described as a “heavier-set female” with shoulder-length curly hair, with a “notably distinct walk,” reads a post on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. The woman is wearing a mask in the surveillance footage from Safeway.

Police also released security video footage—posted on Facebook—of the suspect leaving Target, carrying several bags of merchandise.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity can call Hollister Police at (831) 636-4330.