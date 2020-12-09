The Hollister Police Department is reporting that two police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after they were involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The police issued a press release on Dec. 8 saying that one of the officers discharged his firearm at an armed suspect who was wielding a kitchen knife and started a fire at a home on Kimberly Court.

The suspect, who was shot in the abdomen, was transported to a trauma hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to the police. The shooting is an ongoing investigation and the police said that no further information will be released at this time. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name. Police body camera video will be released when the investigation is completed or within 45 days.

At 7:30 am, the Santa Cruz Regional 911 dispatch center received an emergency hang-up call from a home located on the 1100 block of Kimberly Court, according to the police. They reported that the caller requested help regarding a family member who was possibly violent and had access to a kitchen knife.

When the two officers arrived at the house, the suspect approached them and he refused to remove his hands from his pockets, according to the police. The uncooperative suspect pulled out a large knife and he proceeded to begin a fire by turning on the stove, placing items on the ignited burner.

The suspect stood between the fire and the officers when he began to throw several items at the officers including something that was on fire.

“The suspect continued to throw furniture and other items around the room and threatened both officers,” said the police in their press release. “Attempts to deescalate were unsuccessful. At one point an officer discharged one round from his service weapon.”

The police reported that the round hit the suspect in the abdomen, causing the suspect to drop the knife.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to assist and is conducting an investigation of the shooting. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office are supporting in any way necessary to complete the investigation, Hollister Police said.