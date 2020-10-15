Police arrested a suspect Oct. 15 for his involvement in a robbery that occurred in downtown Hollister, according to authorities.

About 9am, officers were dispatched to the downtown area on a report of a man walking around with a pistol, wrapped in a red bandana, in his hand, police said.

Officers were advised the man was a Hispanic male adult, bald, thin and wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans, reads a press release from Hollister Police Department. The man was last seen walking between the A&W restaurant on South Street, and the 7-Eleven store at 915 San Benito Street.

Raul Bedolla

Two Hollister Police officers responded and circulated the area in an effort to locate the suspect. They contacted a man on the 300 block of Sixth Street who matched the description, police said.

The man was identified as Raul Bedolla, 36, a transient with previous addresses in Santa Clara County and Hollister, according to authorities.

During the investigation, officers determined that Bedolla had displayed an object made to look like a gun and threatened a victim while committing a robbery, according to police.

Bedolla was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, police said. He was booked at the San Benito County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police Officer Melissa Castro at (831) 638-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.