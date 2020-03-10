Hollister Police used photos from a home security camera to identify and arrest a local man accused of stealing from parked vehicles, according to authorities.

On Feb. 28, Hollister Police officers responded to the area of Valencia Drive on a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle, according to a press release from the police department. The victim told officers that a laptop computer and other personal items were taken from a vehicle parked in front of the home.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from a nearby residence, depicting a person of interest in the theft, police said.

Hollister Police posted the surveillance footage on the department’s social media accounts, and circulated photos of the suspect within the community. Members of the public contacted the police department with information about the possible identity of the man in the photos. Police followed up with the leads from the public and developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

On March 5, officers executed the search warrant on suspect Jose Romero’s home on the 700 block of Le Mans Drive. Romero, 39, was contacted and arrested. A search of his home revealed some of the stolen items from the original report, police said.

Romero was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and grand theft, according to authorities.

Jose Romero

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank those members of the community who came forward to provide information to the police,” reads the press release. “Surveillance cameras and vigilant neighbors are a big part of keeping our city safe. Our partnership with the community is essential to help prevent and solve crimes.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

