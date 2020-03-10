good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 10, 2020
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police use home security cam to ID suspect

Vehicle theft suspect arrested at Hollister home

By: wpengine
26
0

Hollister Police used photos from a home security camera to identify and arrest a local man accused of stealing from parked vehicles, according to authorities.

On Feb. 28, Hollister Police officers responded to the area of Valencia Drive on a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle, according to a press release from the police department. The victim told officers that a laptop computer and other personal items were taken from a vehicle parked in front of the home.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from a nearby residence, depicting a person of interest in the theft, police said.

Hollister Police posted the surveillance footage on the department’s social media accounts, and circulated photos of the suspect within the community. Members of the public contacted the police department with information about the possible identity of the man in the photos. Police followed up with the leads from the public and developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

On March 5, officers executed the search warrant on suspect Jose Romero’s home on the 700 block of Le Mans Drive. Romero, 39, was contacted and arrested. A search of his home revealed some of the stolen items from the original report, police said.

Romero was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and grand theft, according to authorities.

Jose Romero

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank those members of the community who came forward to provide information to the police,” reads the press release. “Surveillance cameras and vigilant neighbors are a big part of keeping our city safe. Our partnership with the community is essential to help prevent and solve crimes.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Avatar
wpenginehttp://wpengine.com
This is the "wpengine" admin user that our staff uses to gain access to your admin area to provide support and troubleshooting. It can only be accessed by a button in our secure log that auto generates a password and dumps that password after the staff member has logged in. We have taken extreme measures to ensure that our own user is not going to be misused to harm any of our clients sites.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gonzales closes in on victory in District 5 supervisor race

Barry Holtzclaw |
With nearly 95 percent of votes in...
Read more
News

Hollister man dies in Fairview Road accident

Michael Moore |
A 49-year-old Hollister man died in a traffic accident March 6 when his vehicle collided with a tree off Fairview Road, according to authorities.
Read more
News

San Benito County Board of Supervisors chair Jaime de La Cruz trailing challenger Bea Gonzales

Barry Holtzclaw |
With hundreds of vote-by-mail ballot still uncounted...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Gonzales closes in on victory in District 5 supervisor race

Hollister man dies in Fairview Road accident