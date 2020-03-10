good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 10, 2020
FeaturedNews

Hollister man dies in Fairview Road accident

Collision occurred morning of March 6

By: Michael Moore
A 49-year-old Hollister man died in a traffic accident March 6 when his vehicle collided with a tree off Fairview Road, according to authorities.

About 6:53am Friday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of the collision. The unidentified driver of a 2019 Chevrolet pickup was traveling northbound on Fairview Road, north of Hillcrest road about 50-55 mph, according to the CHP.

For an unknown reason, the pickup left the northbound lane, crossed over the southbound lane and began to travel on the right shoulder of southbound Fairview Lane, according to authorities. The vehicle then left the roadway and hit a tree.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased driver. 

Anyone with information about this collision can call CHP at (408) 848-2324 or email [email protected]

Michael Moore

