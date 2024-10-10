Hollister HS Football (4-1 overall, 1-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 27-7 vs. Alisal, Won 35-14 at Aptos

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Oct. 11 vs. Soquel

NOTES: It should be a barnburner against Soquel, as the Knights pasted Palma 32-14 last weekend.

Hollister HS Flag Football (14-4 overall, 8-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 32-19 at King City, Won 47-7 vs. Everett Alvarez

Upcoming games: 5:30pm Oct. 8 vs. Monterey; 6:15pm Oct. 9 at Salinas

NOTES: Against Alvarez, quarterback Ava Garcia completed 19-of-25 passes for 220 yards and six touchdowns. Jasayla Mariscal caught eight passes for 76 yards and Jayden Osborne pulled in five for 99 yards.

Hollister HS Volleyball (4-10 overall, 2-4 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 3-1 at Santa Catalina; Lost 3-0 vs. Carmel, Lost 3-1 at Monte Vista Christian

Upcoming games: 6pm Oct. 8 vs. Pacific Grove; 6pm Oct. 9 at Stevenson

Other Hollister HS Sports Notes:

At the Pacific Grove Cross Country Invitational at Palo Corona, the Hollister boys team finished second and the girls team finished fifth. Top individuals in both the boys race and the girls race were Balers. Luis Perez crossed first in 18:09, with Andrew Parra in fifth at 18:43. Prienna Chavez won the girls competition with a time of 20:05.

Hollister girls water polo went 2-1 at the Harbor Tournament. The Balers defeated Gilroy 12-8 and beat San Lorenzo Valley 14-7.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].