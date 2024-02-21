Mike Soto, a coach for the Hollister Heat youth baseball team, and his family took advantage of some sun and warmth between the storms this week to practice their skills on the diamond.

Soto took his grandchildren and some of their friends to Vista Hill Park, just north of downtown Hollister, on Feb. 20 for some informal batting and fielding practice. The children were also enjoying some time off from school, which is closed for the week for President’s Day vacation.

By early afternoon, however, the wet weather returned as another storm descended on San Benito County and the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch for San Benito County through 10am Feb. 21 due to the latest storm. After that, the forecast calls for “dry conditions and a gradual warming trend” from Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 24. More rainfall could return by Sunday, but is unlikely to result in hazards or damage, according to the NWS.