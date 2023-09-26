Hollister man dies in San Felipe Road collision 

A 31-year-old Hollister man died in a collision on Highway 156 in San Benito County Sept. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 10:15pm on State Route 156 at San Felipe Road.

A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on San Felipe Road, at an unknown speed, approaching a solid red traffic light at the intersection of Highway 156, the CHP said. A 2001 Kia Spectra, driven by a 56-year-old Gonzales man, was driving west on Highway 156, east of San Felipe Road. The Kia was traveling about 50 mph.

For an unknown reason, the Honda failed to stop at the red light and continued into the intersection, police said. At the same time, the Kia was driving into the intersection. The front of the Kia collided into the left side of the Honda.

The collision caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway, police said. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and treated both drivers. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the 31-year-old Hollister man who died in the collision.

The driver of the Kia suffered a cut to his hand.

Police said it is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.