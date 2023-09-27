Photos: Haybalers football drops league opener to Alvarez

The Hollister High football team was well on its way to winning its Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division opener against Alvarez High last week.

Instead, the Haybalers suffered a second half collapse that saw the Eagles walk away with a 26-23 win in league action Sept. 22.

Hollister built a 17-0 lead going into halftime but then the defense allowed 26 unanswered points in the final two quarters.

The Haybalers’ offense finished with 288 total yards—162 yards rushing and 126 yards passing. They also had three turnovers including two fumbles lost and one interception thrown.

Hollister (2-3, 0-1) will host rival Palma (0-5, 0-1), which had to forfeit three wins from this season after the program reported an ineligible player participated in those games. Kickoff is slated for Friday at 7:30pm.