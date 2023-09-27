good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 28, 2023
Hollister High senior Abel Galindo winds up for a pass attempt during a game against Alvarez High in PCAL Gabilan Division action on Sept. 22. (Jonathan Natividad/Hollister Free Lance)
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsSan Benito High School

Photos: Haybalers football drops league opener to Alvarez

Hollister suffers second half meltdown 

By: Staff Report
175
0

The Hollister High football team was well on its way to winning its Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division opener against Alvarez High last week.

Instead, the Haybalers suffered a second half collapse that saw the Eagles walk away with a 26-23 win in league action Sept. 22.  

Hollister built a 17-0 lead going into halftime but then the defense allowed 26 unanswered points in the final two quarters.

The Haybalers’ offense finished with 288 total yards—162 yards rushing and 126 yards passing. They also had three turnovers including two fumbles lost and one interception thrown.

Hollister (2-3, 0-1) will host rival Palma (0-5, 0-1), which had to forfeit three wins from this season after the program reported an ineligible player participated in those games. Kickoff is slated for Friday at 7:30pm. 

Hollister High School

Residents identify priorities for new high school

Hollister man dies in San Felipe Road collision 