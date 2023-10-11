San Benito County launches new alert system

San Benito County and the Santa Cruz Regional 911 system this week announced the launch of SBCAlert, an automated alert and warning system that will be used to inform residents of vital information—from road closures to emergency incidents in their area.

SBCAlert is a “significant upgrade” over the current telecommunications alert system, known as CodeRED, says a press release from the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services. The new alert system introduces enhanced features in an effort to ensure effective communication during both emergency and non-emergency situations.

In addition to providing information about important incidents, SBCAlert includes a messaging platform for residents of unincorporated areas, giving those users the option to receive non-emergency notifications and neighborhood-level disruptions.

Each SBCAlert user can select their preferred language and communication channels—such as phone calls, text messages and/or email. SBCAlert also includes a free mobile app, available across all platforms, says the press release. The new functionality aims to provide greater awareness, engagement and collaboration among community members.

All existing CodeRED users are automatically enrolled in SBCAlert. However, residents are encouraged to update their contact information and preferences by visiting bit.ly/SBCALERT.

“Signing up for emergency notifications through SBCAlert is crucial for every resident,” said Stephanie French, operations manager for Santa Cruz Regional 911. “During emergencies, seconds matter, and being promptly informed can make all the difference in ensuring personal safety and the well-being of our community.”

To learn more about SBCAlert and to sign up for emergency notifications, visit bit.ly/SBCALERT.