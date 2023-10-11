good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 12, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

San Benito County launches new alert system

Residents can sign up for SBCAlert

By: Staff Report
21
0

San Benito County and the Santa Cruz Regional 911 system this week announced the launch of SBCAlert, an automated alert and warning system that will be used to inform residents of vital information—from road closures to emergency incidents in their area. 

SBCAlert is a “significant upgrade” over the current telecommunications alert system, known as CodeRED, says a press release from the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services. The new alert system introduces enhanced features in an effort to ensure effective communication during both emergency and non-emergency situations. 

In addition to providing information about important incidents, SBCAlert includes a messaging platform for residents of unincorporated areas, giving those users the option to receive non-emergency notifications and neighborhood-level disruptions. 

Each SBCAlert user can select their preferred language and communication channels—such as phone calls, text messages and/or email. SBCAlert also includes a free mobile app, available across all platforms, says the press release. The new functionality aims to provide greater awareness, engagement and collaboration among community members. 

All existing CodeRED users are automatically enrolled in SBCAlert. However, residents are encouraged to update their contact information and preferences by visiting bit.ly/SBCALERT

“Signing up for emergency notifications through SBCAlert is crucial for every resident,” said  Stephanie French, operations manager for Santa Cruz Regional 911. “During emergencies,  seconds matter, and being promptly informed can make all the difference in ensuring personal  safety and the well-being of our community.”

To learn more about SBCAlert and to sign up for emergency notifications, visit  bit.ly/SBCALERT

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Newsom signs 56 housing bills, aiming to tackle affordable housing shortage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 11 signed multiple...
Agriculture

Local Scene: Academic honors, Harvest Festival, Hollister Hills

Locals named to Dean’s List Hollister residents Ema Alfaro, Miranda...
Community

Letter: Hazel Hawkins buyer needs ‘skin in the game’

Re: Board still in talks with potential partners, Free...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
279FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Newsom signs 56 housing bills, aiming to tackle affordable housing shortage

Local Scene: Academic honors, Harvest Festival, Hollister Hills