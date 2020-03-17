San Benito County’s Department of Public Health is expected to announce this afternoon a countywide “shelter at home” order.

The order will extend the countywide school closures and affect most businesses and government functions.

A 2pm press conference was scheduled to announce the details of the order to be put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A new case of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, was reported last weekend in San Benito County.

The county would be the eighth county in the greater Bay Area to enact such an order. A complete list of exempt businesses and services is to be released with the afternoon announcement.