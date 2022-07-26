good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 26, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Sheriff’s office investigating attempted murder

Shooting reported July 24 at Aromas RV park

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged attempted murder in relation to a July 24 shooting at an Aromas RV park. 

About 9:15pm Sunday, a man called police to report he had been shot by an unknown person, Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a press release. Another caller reported hearing three gunshots in the area of the Monterey RV Park, located at 1400 Highway 101 in Aromas.

The male victim had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said. Investigators do not have any information about a suspect, and no evidence so far suggests the victim was an intended target. 

About four hours before the shooting, the same male victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with a person in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with mud tires and black rims, the press release says. Authorities do not know if this confrontation is related to the shooting. 

The sheriff’s office will release more information about the incident when it is available, the press release says. 

