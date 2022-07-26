Sheriff’s office investigating attempted murder

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged attempted murder in relation to a July 24 shooting at an Aromas RV park.

About 9:15pm Sunday, a man called police to report he had been shot by an unknown person, Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a press release. Another caller reported hearing three gunshots in the area of the Monterey RV Park, located at 1400 Highway 101 in Aromas.

The male victim had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said. Investigators do not have any information about a suspect, and no evidence so far suggests the victim was an intended target.

About four hours before the shooting, the same male victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with a person in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with mud tires and black rims, the press release says. Authorities do not know if this confrontation is related to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office will release more information about the incident when it is available, the press release says.