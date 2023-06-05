Six arrested in relation to Hollister collision, shooting

Local authorities arrested several people—including four juveniles—for gun-related offenses and are seeking information on possible additional suspects in relation to a collision, followed by a shooting, that occurred June 1 in Hollister, according to police.

About 8pm, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Nash Road, less than a mile from Hollister High School, on a report that a truck had run over a pedestrian, a Hollister Police Department spokesperson said. Reports also indicated that someone was firing a gun in the area of the collision.

As the first Hollister Police officer arrived at the scene, a witness pointed out a vehicle leaving the area that was involved in the incident, police said. Officers quickly made a traffic enforcement stop on the leaving vehicle.

The vehicle was occupied by six people—including four juveniles—all of whom were detained after a ghost gun, or unserialized firearm, was found inside, police said.

As officers continued to investigate, they determined that one of the vehicle’s occupants had injuries that he said had resulted from being struck by a truck, according to police. Investigators also found evidence of a shooting near the riverbed, in San Benito County’s jurisdiction.

Witnesses told officers that several people ran into the riverbed as soon as the shooting occurred, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation, and found several spent firearm rounds.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting and reported collision of a pickup truck hitting a pedestrian. Police said the truck involved in the incident is described as a black Ford F-150 pickup, last seen speeding away from the area near 1000 Nash Road.

The driver of the vehicle that was stopped leaving the scene was identified as Victor Guzman, 20, police said. An 18-year-old passenter, Angel Lopez, along with Guzman and four juveniles who occupied the vehicle were all arrested. Lopez and Guzman were booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of gun charges, along with multiple counts of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

One of the juveniles was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Police said the other three minors were transported to San Benito County Juvenile Hall on suspected charges of possession of an unregistered ghost gun, public intoxication and probation violations.

Hollister Police and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4331, or the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4080. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward, police said.