good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 5, 2023
Article Search
Hollister Police officers guard the scene of a collision, shooting and six arrests in the area of 1000 Nash Road on June 1. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Six arrested in relation to Hollister collision, shooting

Authorities continue to investigate, search for black pickup

By: Staff Report
60
0

Local authorities arrested several people—including four juveniles—for gun-related offenses and are seeking information on possible additional suspects in relation to a collision, followed by a shooting, that occurred June 1 in Hollister, according to police. 

About 8pm, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Nash Road, less than a mile from Hollister High School, on a report that a truck had run over a pedestrian, a Hollister Police Department spokesperson said. Reports also indicated that someone was firing a gun in the area of the collision. 

As the first Hollister Police officer arrived at the scene, a witness pointed out a vehicle leaving the area that was involved in the incident, police said. Officers quickly made a traffic enforcement stop on the leaving vehicle. 

The vehicle was occupied by six people—including four juveniles—all of whom were detained after a ghost gun, or unserialized firearm, was found inside, police said. 

As officers continued to investigate, they determined that one of the vehicle’s occupants had injuries that he said had resulted from being struck by a truck, according to police. Investigators also found evidence of a shooting near the riverbed, in San Benito County’s jurisdiction. 

Witnesses told officers that several people ran into the riverbed as soon as the shooting occurred, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation, and found several spent firearm rounds. 

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting and reported collision of a pickup truck hitting a pedestrian. Police said the truck involved in the incident is described as a black Ford F-150 pickup, last seen speeding away from the area near 1000 Nash Road. 

The driver of the vehicle that was stopped leaving the scene was identified as Victor Guzman, 20, police said. An 18-year-old passenter, Angel Lopez, along with Guzman and four juveniles who occupied the vehicle were all arrested. Lopez and Guzman were booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of gun charges, along with multiple counts of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of minors. 

One of the juveniles was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Police said the other three minors were transported to San Benito County Juvenile Hall on suspected charges of possession of an unregistered ghost gun, public intoxication and probation violations. 

Hollister Police and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4331, or the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4080. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward, police said. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,081FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

San Benito investigation leads to felony weapons arrest in Los Banos

History! Hollister High softball finishes No. 1 in the state, lays...