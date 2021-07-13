Small plane crashes into home in Monterey

A twin-engine propellor airplane crashed into a private housing community Tuesday morning in Monterey.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Thornburg said the Golden Eagle Cessna crashed near the Monterey Airport in the Monterra community just south of the Monterey Airport around 10:40am.

At least one home caught fire and a small vegetation fire ignited. Monterey County Regional Fire District spokesperson Dorothy Priolo said the home was fully engulfed with flames and that about one-eighth of an acre caught fire.

Priolo said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were teaming up to investigate the incident.

Thornburg said the Sheriff’s Office does not believe anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Whether the plane was on takeoff or landing, and the number of people on board the plane has not been announced.