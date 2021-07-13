good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 13, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Small plane crashes into home in Monterey

By: Tarmo Hannula
7
0

A twin-engine propellor airplane crashed into a private housing community Tuesday morning in Monterey.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Thornburg said the Golden Eagle Cessna crashed near the Monterey Airport in the Monterra community just south of the Monterey Airport around 10:40am.

At least one home caught fire and a small vegetation fire ignited. Monterey County Regional Fire District spokesperson Dorothy Priolo said the home was fully engulfed with flames and that about one-eighth of an acre caught fire. 

Priolo said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were teaming up to investigate the incident.

Thornburg said the Sheriff’s Office does not believe anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Whether the plane was on takeoff or landing, and the number of people on board the plane has not been announced.

Tarmo Hannula

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Brewing to the pursuit of happiness

Juan Reyes -
There was no special ribbon cutting ceremony or confetti...
Local News

Suzy Brookshire’s Olympic moment

Emanuel Lee -
Since graduating from San Benito High in 2016—where she...
Business

ABC Life in the Womb has a pro-life message

Emanuel Lee -
Valerie Silva had always dreamed about writing a children’s...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Small plane crashes into home in Monterey

Brewing to the pursuit of happiness