June 9, 2022
Sotelo, Curro, Dirks leading supervisor races

By: Staff Report
Mindy Sotelo, Angela Curro and Betsy Dirks are leading their respective San Benito County supervisor races in what will be a shakeup of the five-member board.

As of 8pm June 7, in District 3, Sotelo garnered 61% of the votes, followed by Rolan Resendiz with 28% and Eddie Alfaro with 10%.

Curro secured 54% of the votes in District 4. Tony Avilla trailed with 26%, followed by Elia Salinas at 19%.

For the District 1 short term seat, Betsy Dirks had 33% of the votes in the six-candidate race, followed by Dom Zanger with 25%.

The top two vote-getters in each race head to the general election in November.

Staff Report

