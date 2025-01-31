Hollister HS Boys Basketball (9-7 overall, 5-3 PCAL Mission)

Recent results: Won 41-35 at Stevenson; lost 62-50 at Watsonville

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 29 vs. Marina; 7pm Jan. 31 at Seaside

NOTES: Sophomore center Kody Dickens scored 15 against the Pirates and 23 in the loss to the Catz.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (10-7 overall, 4-2 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 37-34 at Salinas; won 77-28 vs. Everett Alvarez

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 30 vs. Alisal

NOTES: Julia Brackensick scored 19 points against Alvarez and Emery Sparling added 15.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (6-6-2 overall, 3-2-1 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 4-1 at Seaside; won 2-0 vs. Everett Alvarez

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 30 at North Salinas

NEWS: Anthony Torres scored two goals for the Balers over on the coast at Seaside.

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (8-4 overall, 4-2-1 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 2-1 at Everett Alvarez; won 3-2 at Watsonville

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 29 vs. Soledad; 5:45pm Jan. 31 at Rancho San Juan

Hollister HS Boys Wrestling:

Recent results: Won 59-5 vs. Soledad.

NEWS: Aaron Rodriguez upped his record to 18-2.

Hollister HS Girls Wrestling:

NEWS: Golda Demby, who finished fifth in the state last year, is ranked number four in the state this season.

