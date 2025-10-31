Hollister HS Football (2-6 overall, 2-4 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 27-14 at Monterey; lost 41-7 at Soquel

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Oct. 30 vs. Aptos

NOTES: Powerhouse Soquel routed the Balers behind the passing of their star quarterback Sam Whalen.

For the Balers, Cole Seymour rushed 15 times for 74 yards and scored the team’s sole touchdown on a 2-yard carry. The Balers return to action against a struggling Aptos team as they fight through the middle of the league standings, hoping to get an at-large playoff bid.

Hollister HS Flag Football (5-17 overall, 2-13 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 21-7 vs. St. Francis; Lost 19-13 at Watsonville

Hollister HS Volleyball (14-12 overall, 6-6 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 3-0 at Palma

Upcoming games: Playoff brackets will be announced on Oct. 30; playoffs begin on Nov. 1.

NOTES: Balers wiped out Palma 25-22, 25-11, 25-20.

Hollister HS Girls Golf:

Balers beat Monte Vista Christian 240-266 (lower score is victorious).

Hollister HS Girls Tennis:

Balers beat Monterey 6-1.

