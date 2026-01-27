Hollister HS Boys Basketball (11-7 overall, 4-2 PCAL Mission)

Recent results: Lost 44-31 at Everett Alvarez; Won 70-57 vs. St. Francis

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 30 at Stevenson; 7pm Feb. 3 vs. Rancho San Juan; 7pm Feb. 5 vs. North Monterey County

NOTES: Balers and RSJ are at 4-2 in league play, a game behind first-place Marina. In the home win over the Sharks, Rudy Lopez Jr. poured in 29 points. Fellow freshman Rollins Bastien contributed 17 points and nine rebounds.

Point guard Donovan Diaz scored 12 and had six assists. Evan Perryman delivered five assists.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (10-7 overall, 5-2 PCAL Gabilan)

Hollister junior Jadah Gonzalez dribbles past Pacific Grove’s defense during the Balers’ Jan. 20 victory at home. Photo: Chris Mora

Recent results: Won 37-26 vs. Pacific Grove; Lost 61-56 at Alisal

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 30 vs. Stevenson; 7pm Feb. 3 at Watsonville; 7pm Feb. 5 vs. Monterey

NOTES: Salinas leads the Gabilan at 6-0, with Alisal at 6-1 and Balers in third at 5-2. Hollister’s only defeats were by one point in OT to the Cowboys and by five on the road at Alisal.

Hollister freshman Jordyn Gonzalez dribbles the ball down the court against Pacific Grove on Jan. 20. Photo: Chris Mora

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (2-6-5, 1-3-2 Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 7-1 at Everett Alvarez; Lost 1-0 at Alisal

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Feb. 4 vs. Monterey; 5:45pm Feb. 6 vs. Greenfield

NOTES: Nobody is touching the unbeaten 14-0 Alvarez Eagles. But the Balers are just a game behind a three-team second place grouping of North Salinas, Alisal and Greenfield. The next three games are all winnable matches and could vault Hollister up in the standings.

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (9-2 overall, 5-1 Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 2-0 at Everett Alvarez; Won 6-1 vs. Pajaro Valley

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 30 at Soledad; 5:45pm Feb. 4 vs. Rancho San Juan; 5:45pm Feb. 6 at Monterey

NOTES: Zamaya Rivera scored four goals in the rout of PV and Ana Kaplansky and Samantha Alvarado each tallied once. In the victory over the Eagles, HHS was tied 0-0 at halftime, but Zamaya Rivera and Manaya Rivera each found the back of the net in the second half for the 2-0 win.

Hollister HS Academic Awards

NOTES: All-Academic Team awards were bestowed upon the following student-athletes listed below with their sport and their GPA: Rachel Buckingham, Girls Water Polo, 5.00; Alexander Sugiura, Boys Cross Country, 4.83; June Traveria, Girls Tennis, 4.80; Brooklyn Green, Field Hockey, 4.50; Carlee Mayo, Field Hockey, 4.50; Alexia Manzo, Field Hockey, 4.50; Lauren Fernandez, Cheer, 4.40; Ana Kaplansky, Girls Cross Country, 4.33; Braiden Hernandez, Football, 4.17; Carlie Rowen Girls Volleyball, 4.17; Hannah Evans, Girls Golf, 4.17; Isabelle Rodriguez, Flag Football, 4.00

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.

photos

Girls Basket 3

VICTORY AT HOME Hollister sophomore Elliote Sparling goes up for a shot against Pacific Grove Jan. 20.

credit: Chris Mora

Girls Basket 6

LEAGUE PLAY Hollister junior Jadah Gonzalez dribbles past Pacific Grove’s defense during the Balers’ Jan. 20 victory at home.

Girls Basket 8

LADY BALERS Hollister freshman Jordyn Gonzalez dribbles the ball down the court against Pacific Grove on Jan. 20.

credit: Chris Mora