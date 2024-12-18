Hollister HS Boys Basketball (1-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 62-47 vs. Monta Vista at Gilroy Tournament; won 34-28 at Gilroy; lost 60-44 vs. Aptos at Gilroy Tournament

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 17 vs. Everett Alvarez; 7pm Dec. 19 vs. North Salinas

NOTES: Chandler Crutcher scored 17 points against Monta Vista and Brody Cotter added 11. Cotter led the Balers with 14 against Gilroy, with Crutcher scoring 10 and Kody Dickens contributing eight points.

In the Aptos game, Crutcher scored 14 and Savion Loza added nine points.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (3-4 overall)

Recent results: Won 46-42 vs. Homestead at Santa Clara Tournament; lost 51-43 vs. Monta Vista at Santa Clara Tournament; won 34-26 at Santa Clara

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 18 vs. Rancho San Juan

NOTES: HHS trailed 38-33 entering the fourth quarter against Homestead but outscored the Mustangs 13-4 in the final period to win.

Emery Sparling scored 14, Madelyn Davis contributed 12 points and Jada Gonzalez added nine. Against Monta Vista, Sparling scored 13 points and Davis added eight.

In the win over Santa Clara, Julie Brackensick led the way with nine points and Davis and Garcia both scored six.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (2-2-1 overall)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 vs. Watsonville; lost 2-1 at Santa Clara; lost 1-0 vs. Burlingame at Santa Clara Tournament

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Dec. 17 at Christopher

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (3-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-2 at San Lorenzo Valley

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Dec. 16 vs. Aptos; 11am Dec. 21 at Mountain View

NOTES: Against SLV, Summer Forest scored two goals and Briella Perham scored one.

