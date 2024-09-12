Hollister High School is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Conectado Inc. to deliver specialized bootcamps to students in artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the world of technology shifts, increasing the need to prepare students for the workforce of the future, where AI will be part of every occupation.

Hollister High students will have access to an “Introduction to AI Bootcamp” between Sept. 23 and Dec. 6. This fun, hands-on adventure will allow students to explore, create and experience the power of AI. In partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation, the bootcamp will offer students an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how AI works, where it’s used today, and the big questions it raises.

Students have until Sept. 13 to apply for the bootcamp, which has a first come, first served enrollment policy. Students must make a commitment of four hours per week: two hours during the week and two hours on Saturdays during the course. Priority will be given to Hollister High School Career Technical Education and Academy students, but any students at the school can apply.

Another AI bootcamp, focused on precision medicine, is scheduled for the Spring semester.

Bootcamp Objectives

The bootcamps are designed to equip students with the latest skills in AI and bioinformatics, enabling them to get an early start with these high-demand skills that are redefining jobs such as engineering, nursing, healthcare, education and finance.

The need for AI skills in the trades is also now in high demand in fields including agriculture, fabrication, electrical, plumbing and construction.

Practical Applications

San Benito High School Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said the district’s partnership with Conectado will continue the focus on career and college readiness, particularly for students in Hollister High’s Career Technical education, engineering and robotics programs.

“The bootcamp program will pair students with professional mentors who will provide guidance, career advice, and real world industry insights, helping students navigate potential career paths and build professional connections,” he said, noting that in addition to a focus on practical applications of AI and bioinformatics, the training programs will provide key training in financial literacy communications, networking and career readiness.

“Through hands-on learning experiences and mentorship like this, students will gain the confidence and expertise needed to succeed in their chosen career,” Tennenbaum said.

Foundation of the Future

Guillermo Diaz Jr., Conectado Inc.’s chief executive officer, called technology—and specifically artificial intelligence—“the foundation of our future.”

“At Conectado, we are committed to empowering the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” he said. “Our partnership with Hollister High School is a significant step toward ensuring that students are not only prepared for the jobs of tomorrow, but are also leading the charge in fields that are transforming industries across the board while making generational change in their families.”

Hollister High School students must fill out the program participant application to be considered for the bootcamp, which has a limited number of spaces available. No previous AI experience is required.