Gavilan College officials were joined by local and regional representatives, as well as members of the South Valley community, for a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 10 for the college’s new library in Gilroy.

The new library and student resource center is expected to be completed by summer 2026. The new $65 million, 50,000-square-foot state of the art facility will replace Gavilan’s aging library on the campus at Santa Teresa Boulevard. The two-story building will incorporate student services and more administrative offices into a single location, according to Gavilan College.

The library project is funded by the voter-approved Measure X bond for Gavilan College capital projects.

Speaking at the Sept. 10 groundbreaking ceremony were Gavilan Superintendent Dr. Pedro Avila, Director of Capital Projects Serafin Fernandez, Gavilan College Trustee Jeanie Wallace, Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley and others.

Another Gavilan College project funded by Measure X—a new campus in San Benito County on Fairview Road—is under construction.

Phase 1 of that project includes the first building of the new campus—a 34,000-square-foot campus core that comprises a lobby and welcome center, as well as classrooms, science and computer labs, learning resource and testing center, a cafe, community room, gender neutral restrooms and administrative and support services.