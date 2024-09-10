The Mary Velasco Sellen Senior Center of San Juan Bautista received a program project grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

The local senior center, located at 600 First Street, was established in March 2022 by a group of senior citizens who realized the community had a need for a place to congregate, socialize and host a luncheon program without having to drive a lengthy distance, says a press release from the Mary Velasco Sellen Senior Center. The center became a nonprofit on Feb. 17, 2024.

Weekly luncheons are held at the senior center every Wednesday at 11:30am, courtesy of Fr. Alberto Cabrera, pastor of Old Mission San Juan Bautista.

Meals are prepared in Casa Maria’s commercial kitchen, at the senior center. The weekly luncheon is actively seeking a permanent home in San Juan Bautista, says the release.

Key members of the Senior Center are Mary Velasco Sellen’s daughter, Karen Stacy, and her granddaughter, Sasha Galdos, the release continues. They create the popular menus and prepare the meals each week. This continues the family tradition of community service Mary Velasco Sellen was known for.

While lunches are free for seniors, donations are accepted.

The Mary Velasco Sellen Senior Center opened an office at Windmill Plaza, Suite B5 on Aug. 1. In addition to a luncheon program, plans are to offer computer training for seniors in the future.

The Community Foundation for San Benito County grant makes possible purchasing computers, supplies, furniture, and culinary equipment and programs for San Juan Bautista’s seniors, says the press release.