As Halloween approaches we see an unusual disguise displayed in an elegant royal costume concealing a sinister underneath. I am thinking of ballot Measure X concerning our hospital. This measure cloaked in kingly attire withers in confusing and misleading language tatters.

Peeking beneath the rich ermine of an avoidance of tax increase is in reality a tax burden.

The kingly scepter waves a continuance of paying for bonds listed on our home tax statement growing our hospital when if sold we no longer have a hospital but continue paying for the bonds.

This kingly misinformation reduces people to serfs.

Removing a jeweled golden crown and looking deeper into the misleading words of providing abundant healthcare services declares our only option for healthcare is to sell to a private buyer, Insight of Chicago. The problem resides in the fact of pure disguised conjecture.

We have another choice on the ballot. That is to vote for new board members who will not sell our hospital. In addition we can vote to approve Measure B.

This deceiving costume conceals more hidden information. Uncovered information reveals surplus hospital funds generated in the recent accounting period thus reinforcing positive cash flow and successful hospital operation.

Smart people do not sell successful enterprises. Other smart people desire to buy successful enterprises—especially an enterprise wanting to sell without a selling price.

Chicago Insight is drooling to buy our hospital without a price.

This whole idea of selling allows the king or hospital board to pay debts and remain on the throne or board (the board members still remain on the Healthcare District Board). This kingly ease of avoiding responsibility reduces people to the serfdom of unknown healthcare for profit.

This knowledge should convince people to say “NO!” We want to keep our hospital.

Taking away the well costumed disguise reveals the hospital board betraying the people they serve. The Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Board should all be denied their seats by replacing three members with new members and soundly rejecting Measure X with a NO vote.

Mary Zanger

Hollister