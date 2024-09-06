Hollister SD supe on medical leave

Hollister School District Superintendent Erika Sanchez has requested a temporary medical leave of absence during the 2024-2025 school year, which the Board of Trustees has approved, says a press release from the district.

The board expressed its thanks to Sanchez for her service to the district to date, and looks forward to her return from medical leave later this school year, says the release.

In the interim, and to ensure continuity of leadership over the district’s operations during Sanchez’s temporary absence, the board has appointed Deputy Superintendent Kip Ward to serve as Interim Superintendent of the Hollister School District until Sanchez returns later in the school year, the district said.

Ward is an experienced and qualified school administrator, and longtime employee of the district. Ward’s appointment as Interim Superintendent during the 2024-2025 school year will be finalized upon the approval of an employment contract at the board’s next regular meeting on Aug. 27.

Baron named Chamber director

Kendra Baron, a Morgan Hill native and longtime resident of Hollister, is the new Director/CEO of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, says a press release from the chamber.

Baron has been working for the local chamber for about six months, as the organization’s events and marketing coordinator. Baron’s work experience has revolved around hospitality and customer service—as a flight attendant, event coordinator for local wineries and running a home-based clothing boutique that operates primarily online and at local popup events.

Baron, who has lived in Hollister for about 10 years, serves on the committee of HOW Hollister Chapter, helping to curate events to support women and their families who are struggling, says the press release.

Math Initiative returns to SBC

The San Benito County Office of Education, in partnership with Dr. Phil Gonzalves, this week began the second year of the San Benito County Math Initiative (SBCMI) 2.0, says a press release from the county office. The SBCMI 2.0 initiative is part of SBCOE’s Building Bridges 2 Literacy initiative, which seeks to increase student achievement for all students in San Benito County.

In particular, the purpose of SBCMI 2.0 is to build high level mathematics skills in students at all grade levels by improving their math literacy and knowledge.

Most students in California score below standard in math, with only 34.62% students across the state and 26.23% of San Benito County students meeting or exceeding the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessment math standards during the 2022-23 school year, the most recent year for which there is data, says the press release.

In the spring of 2023, County Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto met with district superintendents to develop a plan to increase student math skills. After reviewing several options, the group decided to partner with Gonzalves, who successfully worked with county math teachers and administrators several years ago.

SBCMI 2.0 is a framework of engaging instructional strategies that can be used with all board-adopted mathematics curricula in grades K-12, the county office said. A key component to SBCMI 2.0 is building teachers’ mathematics skills, which helps them teach math content and use strategies such as demonstrating multiple methods for solving problems with students.

Additionally, teachers who participate in SBCMI 2.0 work regularly with a math coach who has been trained on the strategies and on instructional coaching. As part of SBCMI 2.0, math teachers in grades K-12 participated in a multi-day summer institute and will attend follow up training throughout the school year.

To support San Benito County math teachers, this year SBCOE hired Erica Robledo-Dickens to serve as a countywide math coach, says the press release. Before joining the county office, Dickens worked as a teacher and Student Activities Director at R.O. Hardin and Rancho San Justo Middle School for 26 years. “She is passionate about teaching math and showing teachers how to incorporate instructional strategies that help students increase their understanding of math,” the press release says.

Join the symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities in coming years and becoming a part of the organization’s long-standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like-minded board members, even if applicants don’t have experience with nonprofits. All that is required is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at southvalleysymphony.org. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.