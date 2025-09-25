Hollister HS Football (1-2 overall, 1-0 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 44-40 at Alisal

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Sept. 26 vs. North Salinas

NOTES: Quarterback Cruz Raquet accounted for five touchdowns and led the Balers to the winning come-from-behind score with just two seconds remaining in the game.

Hollister HS Flag Football (2-8 overall, 0-6 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 34-6 at St. Francis; Won 21-6 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Sept. 24 vs. Watsonville

Hollister HS Volleyball (4-4 overall, 0-1 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Salinas

Hollister HS Girls Water Polo (3-6 overall, 0-3 PCAL)

Recent results: Lost 19-3 at Monterey; Lost 12-10 vs. Harbor; Won 9-8 vs. Gilroy; Lost 25-4 at Stevenson

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 24 vs. Salinas

Hollister HS Girls Tennis:

Balers beat Monterey 5-2

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.