Hollister HS Boys Basketball (7-5 overall)

Recent results: Lost 56-44 vs. Monterey; Won 46-38 vs. Gonzalez; Won 63-35 vs. Rancho San Juan

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 8 vs. Stevenson; 7pm Jan. 12 at Rancho San Juan; 7pm Jan. 14 vs. North Monterey County

NOTES: Freshman Rudy Lopez Jr. leads the Balers with a 15.1 points-per-game average. He scored 22 against RSJ. Sophomore point guard Donovan Diaz tallied 14 against Gonzales. Center Kody Dickens scored 12 against Monterey.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (5-5 overall)

Recent results: Won 57-48 vs. Evergreen Valley; Lost 38-29 vs. Los Gatos; Lost 55-49 vs. Carlmont

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 8 at Stevenson; 7pm Jan. 12 vs. Watsonville; 7pm Jan. 14 at Monterey; 7pm Jan. 16 at Salinas.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (2-2-2)

Recent results: Tied 2-2 vs. Pajaro Valley

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 13 at Monterey; 5:45pm Jan. 15 at Greenfield

NOTES: Anthony Torres and Noe Aldana scored goals against PV.

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (4-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-1 vs. Willow Glen; Won 11-0 at Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 8 vs. Soledad; 5:45pm Jan. 12 at Rancho San Juan; 5:45pm Jan. 14 vs. Monterey; 5:45pm Jan. 16 vs. Salinas

NOTES: Freshman Manaya Rivera, Zamaya Rivera, Aleah Olquin and Samantha Alvarado-Castillo each scored two goals in the rout over EV.

Hollister HS Wrestling

In the Trojan Wrath Tournament, three Balers were champions. Gisselle Ruiz won in the 145-pound weight category, Victoria Zubiate won at 140 and Elena Vasquez won at 130. Lesley Martinez took second at 100, Zariah Perez was second at 105 and Madison Harmon finished third at 130.

