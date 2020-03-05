The weather is not the only thing heating up.

San Benito County and the South Valley’s entertainment scene is in full swing with the return of spring. From theater and band performances to art openings and beer tastings, we’ve compiled a list of some of the region’s many events happening this spring.



‘Celebrating Landscapes’

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., will host “Celebrate Landscapes,” featuring the watercolor work by Elissa Nesheim. The exhibit runs March 7 through April 26 Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm. Nesheim’s watercolor landscapes are internationally collected by both public and private folks, institutions and publications. Her work can be found at numerous locations throughout the Bay Area.



Bach to Blues

Gavilan College’s annual faculty concert with special guests will take place March 14 at 7pm at the college’s theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy. Bach to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases regional talent, and features Gavilan College faculty and students. This year’s guest performer is the Kaye Bohler Band. They will be joining Maria Amirkhanian, Dahveed Behroozi, Albert Marques, Sam Sotelo, the Gavilan College Ensemble, the winner of the Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition and other special guests on stage. VIP tickets are $25, general admission is $15 and seniors/students are $10. All proceeds benefit the Gavilan College Music Department. For information, visit gavilan.edu/events/bachtoblues.



St. Patrick’s Sunday at Crédo Studio

Hovering Breadcat will perform at Crédo Studio, 1 Polk St. in San Juan Bautista, on March 15 at 3pm. The band will perform St. Patrick’s Day party songs, as well as originals and covers. The event will also include corned beef and cabbage stew. Tickets are $15. For information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4524410.



‘A Thread of Color’

Gallery 1202, 7363 Monterey St. in Gilroy, presents Natalie Ciccoricco’s art in her solo show, “A Thread of Color.” Ciccoricco is a Dutch mixed media artist who lives in San Carlos. The show will feature her newer works from her “Color Hole” series using found images and embroidery thread. The show opens on March 19 and runs through April 30. A free reception will be held on March 28 at 4pm.



Crab Crack

Sake Bombs featuring The Voice contestant and Hollister native Johnny Sanchez will perform at the Hollister Exchange Club Crab Crack on March 21 at the San Benito Fair Pavilion, 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos. The event offers an all-you-can-eat crab dinner featuring Monterey Pasta ravioli covered in the Shipper family marinara sauce, green salad and garlic bread followed by ice cream treats. The gate and bar open at 5pm. Admission is $55-$60. Parking is free. The Hollister Exchange Club donates all profits from fundraising to the youth of San Benito County. For information, visit tinyurl.com/ut3p4ns.



Casino Night

San Benito Stage Company, a non-profit organization, will host a Casino Night fundraiser on March 21 at 6pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St. in Hollister. The purpose of this fundraising night is to raise money to help the San Benito Stage Company continue to provide community theater events and encourage the growth of the organization’s offerings. Tickets are $25-$35. For information, visit tinyurl.com/wvq8og5.



Flamenco performance

Gallery 1202, 7363 Monterey St. in Gilroy, will host the performance of Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes, who will be accompanied by a musical duo from Spain, Diego Amador Jr. and Carlos de Jacoba, on March 21 and 23 at 7pm. This is Fuentes’ second tour at Gallery 1202, and the last performance was sold out. Doors will open at 6pm, and the hour-and-a-half performance will begin at 7 pm. There will be refreshments, free wine tasting, and food. Tickets are $30 before March 13 and $35 to the date of the performance. For information, visit tinyurl.com/tacgoc7.



SBC Music Festival

The San Benito County Office of Education presents the SBC Music Festival 2020 on March 24 from 7-8pm at the San Benito High School Mattson Gym, 1220 Monterey St. in Hollister. For information, visit www.sbcoe.org.



Art & Craft Festival

More than 100 art and craft exhibitors will line downtown San Juan Bautista on Third Street between Franklin and Muckelemi streets March 28-29 with unique items, food, face painting, animal rides, The Patty Kistner Band and more. The festival runs 10am to 6pm on March 28 and 10am to 5pm on March 29. Admission is free. For information, visit sanjuanbautistaartandcraftfestival.com.



Poppy Jasper International Film Festival

The festival runs April 1-8 at various locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista and Hollister. Film screenings, workshops and more are offered throughout the festival. For information, visit pjiff.org.



Art, Wine, Bubbly, & Chocolate Lovers’ Affair

The annual Art, Wine, Bubbly, & Chocolate Lovers’ Affair takes over downtown Gilroy on April 4 from 1-5pm. Local wineries and chocolate will be featured in downtown Gilroy businesses, and local artists highlighted at the Gilroy Center for the Arts. A $40 Wine, Bubbly & Chocolate ticket includes souvenir glass, one-ounce pour and piece of chocolate at the 20 pour stations. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yx5wrz7k.



‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

San Benito Stage Company presents Beauty and the Beast Jr. April 24-May 9. The performance is based on the original Broadway production that ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture. For information, visit sanbenitostage.org.



‘Cabaret’

South Valley Civic Theatre’s Cabaret, running April 24-May 16, tells the story of a seedy nightclub in 1930s Berlin—overseen by the strange, omniscient and gender-bending Master of Ceremonies, “the Emcee”—where a young English performer strikes up a relationship with an American writer. For information, visit svct.org.



San Benito Dance Week

San Benito Dance Week 2020 will be celebrated April 25-May 2 and will kick off with a free outdoor performance from noon to 2pm on April 25 at McCarthy Park in Hollister. The week-long event highlights the many dance studios, styles, students and partners in the community through an open invitation to the public to participate in free movement-based classes, workshops, performances and events throughout the county. For information, visit sanbenitoarts.org.



Wine & Beer Stroll

The Hollister Downtown Association hosts the seventh annual Downtown Wine & Beer Stroll on May 2 from 1-5pm in downtown Hollister. Downtown businesses along with featured wineries and breweries will come together for an afternoon of wine and beer tasting. Participants will receive a tote bag, event map, wristband and a commemorative tasting glass to sample a variety of local wines and craft beers at 20 locations on and near San Benito Street. Tickets are $35 through April 16 (price goes up to $45 after April 19) and $45 the day of the event, subject to availability. For information, visit downtownhollister.org/downtown-wine-beer-stroll.



‘Evening with Elvis’

Donald Prieto performs “An Evening with Elvis” at the Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St. The May 9 event runs 6:30-11pm. Prieto will perform from 7-9pm, and the Elvis film “Blue Hawaii” will be screened after the performance. Tickets are $25, and proceeds benefit the arts center. For information, visit gilroycenterforthearts.com.