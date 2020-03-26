The National Weather Service warned Thursday that a strong thunderstorm quickly moving into San Benito County could cause torrential rainfall and flooding.

At 2:49pm, thunderstorms clustered near Watsonville were moving east at 5 mph, according to the weather service.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea-sized hail are possible with the storm, along with brief heavy downpours, the weather service advised.

Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Gilroy are expected to be impacted.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm, and lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.