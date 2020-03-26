good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 26, 2020
Dark clouds roll through Aromas as a thunderstorm makes its way into the region. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Strong thunderstorm hits region

By: Staff Report
The National Weather Service warned Thursday that a strong thunderstorm quickly moving into San Benito County could cause torrential rainfall and flooding.

At 2:49pm, thunderstorms clustered near Watsonville were moving east at 5 mph, according to the weather service.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea-sized hail are possible with the storm, along with brief heavy downpours, the weather service advised.

Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Gilroy are expected to be impacted.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm, and lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Staff Report

