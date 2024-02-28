Police this week arrested a suspect who robbed multiple pharmacies in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and other communities by threatening violence against the drugstores’ employees, according to authorities.

One of the robberies occurred on Dec. 30, 2023, in Morgan Hill, when police responded to Rite-Aid, 16000 Monterey Road, to investigate the report of a robbery, Morgan Hill Police Department said. When officers arrived, they learned that a male suspect had entered the store and approached the pharmacy counter.

The suspect told the pharmacist that he had a gun and demanded prescription medication, according to MHPD. The pharmacist provided the medications to the suspect, who then left the store.

Shortly after that incident, also on Dec. 30, Gilroy Police reported a similar robbery at a CVS Pharmacy, Morgan Hill Police said.

On Feb. 7, Morgan Hill Police received a report of a robbery at CVS, 16995 Walnut Grove Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a male suspect—likely the same in the previous incidents—had entered the store, approached the pharmacy counter, told the employee he had a gun and demanded prescription medications, police said.

The pharmacist handed the medications to the suspect, who fled the scene, according to authorities.

MHPD’s investigation determined the suspect had committed multiple similar robberies in a number of cities. Detectives identified the suspect as Rodolfo Duarte, 44, of Hollister, MHPD said.

On Feb. 23, MHPD detectives caught up with Duarte and arrested him without incident, police said. Duarte was transported to the Santa Clara County Jail and booked on suspicion of three charges of robbery.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact MHPD Det. Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995 or [email protected].

Information can also be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.